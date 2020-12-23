VIDEO: Colwood teacher shares Christmas song with more than 200 student voices

Colwood’s Sangster Elementary music teacher Chris Poynter has compiled the voices of around 240 students to recreate the final song that would take place at the end of their Christmas program. (YouTube)

With many Christmas programs at schools cancelled, one Colwood teacher chose to make a musical masterpiece of young voices.

Chris Poynter, Sangster Elementary’s music teacher, compiled the voices of about 240 students to recreate a Christmas song for those unable to see their loved ones during the holidays.

He recorded each cohort separately and layered the vocals in post production.

The song, titled It’s Finally Christmas, paints a picture of family members coming to town and the love shared between them as the best part of the holidays.

In the middle, the teacher added a list of things his students were grateful for this winter, while instrumental plays in the background. The voices of kids from Kindergarten to Grade 5 can be heard chiming in with anything from “snuggling with my cat” to “Daddy coming home.”

This is a special year for Poynter, as he marks his sixth at Sangster. He’ll watch a Grade 5 class graduate that he’s taught since Kindergarten. Poynter said he feels like he’s “found a home” with the school.

“The Christmas concert is exciting, powerful and moving,” said Poynter. “It’s the moment when all the classes file in and squish together to perform a song we’d been practicing for several days. Although we’re separated this year, we’re still together.”

