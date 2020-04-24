James, 7, had an extra special birthday surprise when his mom secretly arranged a parade of fancy cars to roll down the family’s Saanich street. (Photo by Greg Samborski)

VIDEO: Community surprises Saanich boy with car parade on seventh birthday

Police, sports car drivers show up for social distancing birthday surprise

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic currently makes parties impossible, a seven-year-old Saanich boy had a birthday surprise he’ll never forget.

Sara Burke’s son James had no idea what his mom was up to when she left the house on his birthday the evening of April 22. But when he came outside, the car-loving birthday boy was delighted to see a parade of luxury and sports cars driving past his home, some with Happy Birthday signs in their windows.

READ ALSO: Nightly singalong raises spirits of Victoria neighbourhood

“Since he saw the Fast & Furious movies, he fell in love with sporty cars,” Burke said. “I thought since we were in self isolation and we can’t have a party, I would reach out and see if there was anybody available to drive by with a fancy car.”

Burke made a few Facebook posts and although she was surprised by all the online responses, she had no idea how many people would actually show up.

Lo and behold, more than 30 people – driving motorcycles, Ferraris, Mustangs, Porsches and more – showed up at the parking lot down the street from her home, ready to surprise her son on his seventh birthday. Even the Saanich police joined in to help give James a happy birthday. One man documented the event with photos he later shared with Burke, and another man gave James a Lego McLaren car.

“I had to hold in the tears. It was so heartwarming to see Victoria show up like this,” Burke said. “I am so proud to be Victorian.”

As for James, Burke said he was shocked.

“He loved it,” she said. “He talked about it all night. He’ll always remember this birthday.”

READ ALSO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
CommunityCoronavirus

James, 7, had an extra special social distancing birthday surprise when his mom secretly arranged a parade of fancy cars to roll down the family’s Saanich street. (Photo by Greg Samborski)

The Burke family waves during a parade of cars for James’ seventh birthday. (Photo by Greg Samborski)

Seven-year-old James had a birthday to remember after his mom made a request for a special car parade. (Photo by Greg Samborski)

Cars of all kinds rolled down a Saanich street in honour of seven-year-old James Burke’s social distancing birthday party. (Photo by Greg Samborski)

Cars of all kinds rolled down a Saanich street in honour of seven-year-old James Burke’s social distancing birthday party. (Photo by Greg Samborski)

Most Read