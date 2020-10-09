VIDEO: Greater Victoria woman gets stunning surprise of a free car

King’s Auto Sales and Cool Aid make woman’s day

Sometimes the most precious gift of all is the total surprise you never saw coming.

Michelle Weir admits she was shocked and stunned to find out that she was the winner of the Free Car Giveaway, courtesy of King’s Auto Sales in Langford and the Victoria Cool Aid Society.

“I still can’t believe I’m getting a car,” said Weir as she picked up her new wheels on Friday. “It’s going to make such a huge difference I can’t even wrap my head around it. I’m so grateful to Cool Aid. They’ve done so much for me and been so supportive over the years.”

The single mother of three and former Cool Aid client has been unable to work as a nurse’s aid during the COVID-19 pandemic because she is immunocompromised. The vehicle, a fully refurbished, fully insured 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, will enable her to take on housekeeping jobs without having to rely on transit, and make it much easier to get groceries and run errands for her kids.

“Happy first anniversary to King’s Auto Sales,” Weir exclaimed. “I can’t say thank you enough. It’s so great to have you in the neighbourhood.”

READ ALSO: Chainsaw carver turns dead tree into stunning work of art

More than 75 people submitted nominations online for the Free Car Giveaway, said Lori Angelini, philanthropy manager for the Victoria Cool Aid Society.

“With so many people in need, it was a hard choice,” she noted. “With so many deserving nominations to choose from, picking a winner where a car could make such a difference in their life was a challenge. We’re really grateful to David for reaching out to give a car to someone in need.”

David King, the owner of King’s Auto Sales, said it was a nice way to celebrate their first-year anniversary. “Our business is doing well during the pandemic, and I felt that increased our responsibility to reach out and make a difference in the community. I’ve dealt with Lori at Cool Aid for years and recognize the great work they do.”

Melissa Barnhard, a support worker who nominated Weir, said it was easy to see how much a car would change Weir’s life for the better.

“I work with a lot of vulnerable people and see so much need out there,” Barnhard explained. “Michelle is living proof that good things happen to good people.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Philanthropy

