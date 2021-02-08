VIDEO: Hope of doing more good deeds inspires young Greater Victoria hockey players

The Victoria Admirals U13 C2 hockey team is vying to become B.C.’s representative for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, a national charity program the sees the overall winner given $100,000 for their charity of choice. The Admirals star in a video pitch with staff and families from the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

Members of the Victoria Admirals U-13 C2 ice hockey team know how important it is to have the right equipment when it comes to physical protection.

They also know that for many Island children with mobility challenges, having proper protection and aids for getting around safely is a daily need.

That’s why the team decided to make Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, which assists children and families with such needs, their charity of choice for a video pitch for the fifth annual Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

Regional finalists for the fifth annual Good Deeds Cup will be announced Feb. 13, after which the public can vote for their favourite online. Those teams will be showcased between Feb. 13-24 on national hockey telecasts with veteran broadcaster Ron McLean, and voting will determine which team wins the cup and $100,000 from Chevrolet for their charity of choice.

“This project has been a way to generate some excitement for the kids and the parents,” says team secretary and parent Anna Warhurst. “(It’s nice) to be able to do something for the community and the folks at the Children’s Health Foundation, who do so much for kids on the Island.”

Warhurst said it was great “watching the light come on in (the players’) eyes when they realized how similar the equipment is to their own. That, and the excitement of helping other kids.”

Restricted on and off the ice by COVID-19 rules and unable to do traditional fundraisers or volunteer work, the players pitched future support rather than submitting a video showing work already done in the community.

The Admirals’ video and photos are the handiwork of team parent Gord Rufh. Once the team’s coaches and manager gave the green light, Rufh got to work safely filming the players delivering a personal message of hope.

Giving back to their community isn’t new for these 11 and 12 year olds who hail from Victoria, Esquimalt and Saanich. With the proceeds of a fall bottle drive, each player was given $20 to donate to the local charity of their choice. Beneficiaries ranged from Our Place Society to the B.C. SPCA to the Victoria Women’s Transition House.

The Admirals are one of two teams from the region pitching to become the B.C. finalist. The Racquet Club Kings U15 Tier 1 team from Saanich also created a video, which can be viewed on Twitter under the handle @VRChockey.

Keep track of regional finalists at chevrolet.ca/en/good-deeds-cup.

