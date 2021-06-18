VIDEO: Metchosin singer-songwriter Jesse Roper invites gardeners into his plot

What’s In My Garden, Man? kicks off with the poop on compost

A popular Metchosin singer-songwriter invites guests back to his garden as things start to sprout.

Jesse Roper dug back into his social media roots June 16 with a compost post to get things growing.

Compost is gold explains Jesse Roper, the acclaimed Metchosin singer-songwriter as he embarks on the latest season of What’s In My Garden Man? (YouTube/Whats In My Garden Man?)

What’s In My Garden, Man? began with a few self-shot portrait videos talking about what he was cultivating in his garden and immediately became a cult hit with his audience. This year, the show boasts higher quality videos and merchandise.

In the first video of the season, Roper exuberantly explains “compost is gold.”

“The bacteria eat it, poop it, break it down, over and over,” he said. “It turns into beautiful juicy dirt, plant food your plants love you for.”

Whatever your preferred platform, Roper’s there to garden with you on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

According to his website, Roper spent most of 2019 and 2020 working with producer Gus Van Go to create the forthcoming album Horizons. The album is billed as a modernized sound with a richer infusion of vintage rhythm and blues as background. Find episodes, merch and a taste of the latest album at whatsinmygardenman.com.

