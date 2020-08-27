A Mosaic employee releases a northern goshawk rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society after it was found as chick injured from a fall from its nest near Mount Washington. Mosaic Forest Management photo

VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Raptor fell from nest as a chick; rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

One of Canada’s threatened northern goshawk just got a new lease on life after being rescued by Mosaic Forest Management and rehabilitated at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) Wildlife Recovery Centre.

The chick was discovered on June 22 after falling from its nest on Mosaic’s managed private forest lands near Vancouver Island’s Mount Washington. After two months in rehabilitation, the goshawk was released back into the wild on Aug. 20.

The northern goshawk is the largest accipiter hawk in British Columbia, and the coastal subspecies of this bird is considered threatened in Canada, with the entire Canadian population of the coastal subspecies found in B.C. Mosaic has detailed procedures to identify, monitor and protect northern goshawk habitat within their managed private forest lands.

It is rare to see a northern goshawk in the wild and the rescue is the result of being in the right place at the right time for both the goshawk chick and Mosaic staff biologist David Vey, RPBio.

“Northern goshawk don’t necessarily breed every year and we map all nests to properly monitor the goshawks,” Vey said in a joint MARS/Mosaic press release. “I was working in the field conducting breeding area monitoring when I found an active nest and saw a single nestling in the nest so I approached the nest tree and I found a second chick sitting on the ground staring at me with his shocking, blue eyes.”

The height of the nest made returning the chick impossible so Vey brought the Northern Goshawk to the MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre. Mosaic is a long-time supporter of MARS, and the volunteer team at the Wildlife Rescue Centre has the expertise and infrastructure to care for raptors in distress.

“The chick was very dehydrated, so it had probably been on the ground for a while,” said MARS Senior Wildlife Caregiver Joanne Stiles. “During my seven years I have worked and volunteered for the Mars Wildlife Rescue, I have only seen three northern goshawk. It has truly been a unique experience to help rescue this beautiful goshawk who made a full recovery on its way back to its natural habitat.”

RELATED: MARS Wildlife Visitor Centre in Merville reopening for tours

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverComox ValleyWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reader’s Lens

Just Posted

Gas leak shuts down West Coast Road in Sooke

No traffic flowing between Otter Point Road and Maple Avenue South

Inner Harbour statue vandalized with red paint

Motive for vandalism is unclear at this time

Police seek distinctive orange Cobra hot rod after Victoria hit-and-run

The vehicle is an orange 1960s era Ford AC Cobra with a black hood stripe, black lettering

UPDATED: VicPD searching for man with a gun after two reports in Beacon Hill Park

Residents were asked to avoid the area on Thursday morning

Tourism drop takes toll on Sooke businesses

‘I’ve written off this year,’ says whale watching company owner

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Raptor fell from nest as a chick; rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

NBA to resume play but immediate future of North American sports uncertain after boycotts

Some games were postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Northern B.C. First Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Community access and convenience are a critical advantage drugstores can cultivate

Most Read