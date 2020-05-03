VIDEO: Saseenos Elementary staff and students say drive-by ‘Hello’

Saseenos staff set up a drive-by to say hello to students, and them know they miss them. People passing by honked their horns in appreciation of the event. Both staff and students created signs with warm messages and brought decorations in spirit of the event. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Staff at Saseenos Elementary School Sooke organized a drive-by on Friday to give a warm “hello” to students.

Students and parents were able to pass by and wave to their favourite teachers and school staff. Both staff and students prepared heartfelt signs and decorations to bring to the drive-by event to show how much they miss each other.

Saseenos principal Gord Johnson said the event was planned “just to say a quick hello,” to all the families, as students across the province are not permitted in school right now due to the pandemic.

“All the staff is here, the spirits are high, we are physical distancing, there are non-stop kids and parents coming through here, and we are having the best day ever,” said Johnson.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SchoolsSooke



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Saseenos staff set up a drive-by to say hello to students, and them know they miss them. People passing by honked their horns in appreciation of the event. Both staff and students created signs with warm messages and brought decorations in spirit of the event. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Saseenos staff set up a drive-by to say hello to students, and them know they miss them. People passing by honked their horns in appreciation of the event. Both staff and students created signs with warm messages and brought decorations in spirit of the event. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Saseenos staff set up a drive-by to say hello to students, and them know they miss them. People passing by honked their horns in appreciation of the event. Both staff and students created signs with warm messages and brought decorations in spirit of the event. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Saseenos staff set up a drive-by to say hello to students, and them know they miss them. People passing by honked their horns in appreciation of the event. Both staff and students created signs with warm messages and brought decorations in spirit of the event. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Saseenos staff set up a drive-by to say hello to students, and them know they miss them. People passing by honked their horns in appreciation of the event. Both staff and students created signs with warm messages and brought decorations in spirit of the event. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)