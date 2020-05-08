VIDEO: Sidney joins towns around the world in a ‘Cry for Peace’ on VE-Day

May 8 marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

With his standard “oyez, oyez, oyez” and the clang of a bell, Sidney’s town crier rang in the 75th anniversary of VE-Day.

Kenny Podmore called on all to join him “remembering the men and women young and old who died to make us free.”

COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel a Sidney event designed to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe and recognize local veterans who fought. Instead, Podmore joined criers from around the world on Friday, May 8, to give the “Cry for Peace.”

He was joined by Laine Bennett of the Saanich Peninsula Royal Canadian Legion Branch #37 holding the Canadian Flag, and Malcolm Braisford of the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Unit #302 holding the Dutch Flag in remembrance of Canada’s role in the liberation of the Netherlands.

READ ALSO: Sidney veteran revisits memories of the Second World War

READ ALSO: Legions find new ways to remember 75th anniversary of victory in Europe



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Veterans



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.