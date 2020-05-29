VIDEO: Victoria dental staff dance to *NSYNC to promote reopening

A group of Victoria dentists and dental staff danced in the street Friday afternoon in a bid to get their patients ‘back.’
Staff from Broughton Street dental clinic Urban Smiles danced to the *NSYNC’s I Want You Back in a set of brightly-coloured scrubs sewn by one worker’s grandmother. The ’90s hit was chosen to demonstrate that the clinic ‘wants its patients back,’ now that some of B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
The dental clinic closed in mid-March due to staff attendance at a Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver where there was a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The clinic reopens June 1 with safety protocols in place.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.