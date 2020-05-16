VIDEO: Victoria ‘wine ninjas’ bring joy to doorsteps

A group of Victoria ‘ninjas’ are helping to spread positivity – and wine – during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Facebook group titled ‘Wine Ninjas YYJ’ has women drop off wine and other treats to random folks, or friends, around the city.
Group organizer Megan Muloin says the response to the group has been incredible.
“To be able to do just this small gesture for someone is great,” she said. “I have had so many messages in my inbox with women thanking me cause they have been struggling with anxiety and this is finally helping them out of the house, and crying when they get packages.”
Wine ninjas share their address and include the wine, beverage or other ‘favourite things’ they like. A ‘ninja’ will then come by and “stealthily drop off wine and/or goodies.”
“Ring the doorbell and run! Don’t get caught!” the instructions read. “Feel free to leave a note that a wine ninja struck. Do as many as you like!”
The Facebook group has more than 3,000 members. It is private but warns members to use caution. Those that don’t feel comfortable posting their address can be a wine ninja themselves or “hang out to watch the fun.”
Muloin said she’s happy to help bring some positivity during a stressful time.
“It’s just been such a positive thing it’s been crazy,” she said. “It has totally blown up.”
