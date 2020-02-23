VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down Vancouver island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

High winds and freezing cold rain didn’t stop the Wounded Warrior Run from taking off Sunday morning bright and early in Port Hardy.

The Wounded Warrior Run, a relay-run fundraiser to raise awareness for invisible illnesses that covers the length of Vancouver Island in just eight consecutive days, started their seventh annual journey Saturday night at the Royal Canadian Legion, where they raised around $1,700 on top of the massive $85,000 the team had already brought in before they even made the trip up island.

Jacqueline Zwang, Director for the Wounded Warrior Run, noted the team loves coming to Port Hardy every year and “we could not imagine a better place to start.”

She added the team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal, and they are really looking forward to “talking about operational stress injuries, spreading awareness, and just trying to be the solution to help people who are struggling and show them we are not alone in this — there are people who want to help and we are all in this together.”

You can follow the Wounded Warrior Run online and donate to the cause HERE. Track the Wounded Warrior Run team's progress HERE

