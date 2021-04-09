View Royal Elementary School parents host spring bottle drive for swings

Proceeds from fundraiser go towards building new swings at the school

View Royal residents can put their long weekend empties towards an honourable cause.

The Parents Advisory Committee at View Royal Elementary School is hosting a bottle drive on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All proceeds made from the fundraiser will go towards replacing the swings at the school.

Building new swings will cost about $30,000 and the group has raised $8,943 so far, says the PAC Facebook page.

The bottle drive will be held in the school parking lot, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. To schedule a pick-up email fundraising@vrpac.com.

“The PAC is currently applying for grants and hope to get the swings installed next school year. We are also looking for sponsors and donations,” the PAC Facebook page reads.

The group also has other fundraisers on the go, such as through Cobs Bread Eagle Creek, which will donate 5 per cent of a purchase towards View Royal Elementary School.

Five per cent of money added to Fundraiser Smile Cards at Thrifty Foods, as well as 10 per cent of your purchase at Glenwood Meets is donated back to View Royal PAC. People can also donate online at sd61.schoolcashonlinme.com.

For more information on further fundraising initiatives, visit the View Royal Elementary School PAC Facebook page.

