The Parents Advisory Committee at View Royal Elementary School are hosting a bottle drive on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All proceeds made from the fundraiser will go towards replacing the swings at the school. (View Royal Elementary site)

The Parents Advisory Committee at View Royal Elementary School are hosting a bottle drive on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All proceeds made from the fundraiser will go towards replacing the swings at the school. (View Royal Elementary site)

View Royal Elementary School parents host spring bottle drive for swings

Proceeds from fundraiser go towards building new swings at the school

View Royal residents can put their long weekend empties towards an honourable cause.

The Parents Advisory Committee at View Royal Elementary School is hosting a bottle drive on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All proceeds made from the fundraiser will go towards replacing the swings at the school.

Building new swings will cost about $30,000 and the group has raised $8,943 so far, says the PAC Facebook page.

The bottle drive will be held in the school parking lot, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. To schedule a pick-up email fundraising@vrpac.com.

READ ALSO: Western Speedway revs up with name change

“The PAC is currently applying for grants and hope to get the swings installed next school year. We are also looking for sponsors and donations,” the PAC Facebook page reads.

The group also has other fundraisers on the go, such as through Cobs Bread Eagle Creek, which will donate 5 per cent of a purchase towards View Royal Elementary School.

Five per cent of money added to Fundraiser Smile Cards at Thrifty Foods, as well as 10 per cent of your purchase at Glenwood Meets is donated back to View Royal PAC. People can also donate online at sd61.schoolcashonlinme.com.

For more information on further fundraising initiatives, visit the View Royal Elementary School PAC Facebook page.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sunny days draw residents outdoors on the Saanich Peninsula

Just Posted

Saanich police are investigating after a small dog was mauled and its owner was bitten in Mount Doug Park on April 6. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Pup put down after being mauled by large, off-leash dog in Saanich park

Police seek information on dog, owner after incident at Mount Doug Park

Iris Gray says adults with autism have been hit hard by the effects of COVID-19. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Adults with autism struggle with isolation, uncertainty as pandemic continues

Bi-weekly group forced to cancel in-person community meetings

(Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood Fire Rescue refreshes public on burning bylaws

No open burning, fire appliances allowed from sunrise to 10 p.m. when fire risk rating is low

The Parents Advisory Committee at View Royal Elementary School are hosting a bottle drive on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All proceeds made from the fundraiser will go towards replacing the swings at the school. (View Royal Elementary site)
View Royal Elementary School parents host spring bottle drive for swings

Proceeds from fundraiser go towards building new swings at the school

BC Transit announced updates to the Victoria Regional Transit System on a variety of routes, which came in to effect on April 5. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Transit announces updates to Greater Victoria routes

Additional service added to various routes in the region, including West Shore

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

10 people in B.C. contacted after being injected with expired COVID-19 vaccine

Save-On-Foods says it has taken steps to prevent this from happening ever again at the Kingsway pharmacy

A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Previously, minimum wages for the 300,000 workers was $13.95 an hour, an amount previously called ‘discriminatory’

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks by video link to the annual Council of Forest Industries convention, April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Horgan says B.C. logging licences to be bought back, redistributed

Premier ‘disappointed’ in big forest companies’ efforts

St. John Ambulance therapy dog volunteer Ashley Desautels and her therapy dog Beau. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
St. John Ambulance providing ‘pawsitive’ support with virtual therapy dog event

With hospital, care home and school visits on hold, service finds another way to connect

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau waits for a virtual meeting to begin with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ottawa, Friday February 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa mulls exempting more workers from Canada-U.S. border shutdown: Garneau

Canada-U.S. border has been closed to people travelling for vacations and other non-essential visits since March 2020

A worker smooths concrete at a construction site in Toronto on January 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Economy adds 303,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate falls: Statistics Canada

Figure released this morning outpaced the 259,000 gain seen in February

FILE - This file photo dated July 10, 1947 shows the official photograph of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten in London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/File)
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16

Chemainus Theatre facilities manager Damion Knight at the spot inside the gallery and gift shop where thieves smashed a window and grabbed masks. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Unique masks valued at $1,000 stolen from Chemainus Theatre Gallery

Thieves smash a window and grab the goods early Monday morning

Most Read