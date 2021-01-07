View Royal names winners of inaugural light up contest

View Royal councillors judged 43 nominations to pick their five favourites in the inaugural competition. (Black Press Media file photo)

Five special View Royal homes made the holidays a little brighter for others.

Last month, the Town of View Royal encouraged residents to Light Up View Royal by decorating their homes and businesses for a chance to win a special prize.

Council safely perused the 43 nominated locations to choose five winners with a prize from a local chocolate shop delivered late in 2020. The winners of the inaugural event were 18 Carly Ln., 53 Caton Pl., 122 Kingham Pl., 28 Midwood Rd., and 550 Prince Robert Dr.

