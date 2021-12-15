View Royal residents invited to help light up the town

Residents are invited to submit their best holiday decorations for the Light Up View Royal contest. Nominations of lit-up properties are open until Christmas Eve. (Unsplash)

The Town of View Royal is inviting residents to show off their holiday decorations and enter the Light Up View Royal contest.

Now until Christmas Eve, residents are encouraged to send in their nominations for the best decorated houses, or to take a tour of houses already nominated.

Council members will view each nominated house and between Christmas and New Years Eve will select the top five homes and deliver festive treats to the residents.

“With the pandemic, mayor and council have been unable to connect with community members as usual,” said Coun. Damian Kowalewich. “This is a way to get out and recognize some of our best and brightest holiday displays.”

Nominations can be submitted by email to info@viewroyal.ca, and a list of nominated homes can be found on the town’s website at viewroyal.ca.

