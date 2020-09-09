Virtual Esquimalt Ribfest gets saucy with drive-thru, contest

Foodie photographers should get out the ribs for this contest

A griller cooks up ribs at a past Ribfest in Esquimalt. While the event isn’t happening this year as usual, ribs lovers can still drive up to the site and drop off a donation to the Esquimalt Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Things get saucy this weekend with an evolved Ribfest.

The annual Esquimalt Ribfest fundraiser shifts to a drive-thru with a saucy twist.

While no meat will be on the grill, supporters can stop by this Saturday, Sept. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. donate to the cause, and potentially win.

The Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation and the Esquimalt Ribfest Society have raised thousands of dollars for community charities over the years.

For a donation of $10 or more get a free bottle of BBQ sauce (limited supply) from one of the regular Ribbers. To help you get the ribs on, Country Grocer has sponsored $3 off coupons for family pack of pork or beef ribs.

Then, after you grill up those delicious ribs take a picture and enter the rib dinner contest. Post the foodie photo to the Esquimalt Ribfest Facebook page as an entry for one of six rib dinners during the 2021 Esquimalt Ribfest.

Enter the drive-thru off Lyall Street into the curling rink parking lot. Pat the Ribfest Pig is greeting visitors and Ribfest volunteers are accepting donations.