Virtual garden tour for Victoria Hospice features trio of back yards

Online tour is free; calendar purchase and donation options raise money for the cause

This year’s Teeny Tiny Garden Tour to benefit Victoria Hospice doesn’t depend on the weather.

Take a video tour of a trio of Greater Victoria’s best gardens now through July as part of this year’s virtual fundraiser.

“Victoria Hospice has been very special to us over the years and has helped us more than once,” said Shirley Green, one of this year’s garden owners. Her friend received care at hospice and Green said she found it comforting to know he died with dignity, compassion and quality.

Sharing her garden is a way to honour her friend and give back to the community.

Unusual plants, creative ideas for small spaces, water features, greenhouses and a bathtub kitchen garden are all on the lineup this year. There’s also a place for people to pose gardening questions to members of the Victoria Master Gardeners Association.

Tour tickets are free this year and organizers hope residents will also order the 2022 Teeny Tiny Garden Tour calendar for $25, or make a donation to support end-of-life care. Donations fund almost half of Victoria Hospice’s annual operating costs.

Watch the Teeny Tiny Garden Tour at victoriahospice.org/teenytinygardentour until the end of July.

