Visit your local Festival of Trees + brighten the holidays for BC kids

Festival of Trees, a beloved holiday tradition that gathers support for BC Children’s Hospital, is back for another year. Celebrating its 31st year, the festival is being held at SEAPARC Leisure Complex, Sooke from Nov. 23 to Dec. 28.

In BC, a child is diagnosed with diabetes every three to four days. Currently there are over 2,500 children and youth living with diabetes across the province – a number that is constantly growing.

Diabetes affects every aspect of how families live. For kids like Hennessey, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 10, this illness feels like a life sentence. She constantly monitors what and when she eats, decides which activities she can and can’t do, and needs never-ending, around-the-clock monitoring – often including multiple needle pokes every day.

“From the day you’re diagnosed, you can’t just forget and leave it alone or act as if it’s not there,” Hennessy said. “It’s a non-stop daily grind and I can’t ignore it. It’s there forever.”

Type 1 diabetes affects 90 per cent of kids with diabetes, and it can’t be cured or prevented. Without proper support and maintenance, diabetes can lead to health issues including heart disease or kidney damage as kids grow older.

Together, there is hope

Festival of Trees, presented by Scotiabank, brings local businesses, organizations and members of the community together to celebrate the joy of the season while gathering funds to help kids with serious illnesses in BC.

It’s the perfect way to create holiday memories with your entire family while supporting an important cause. Enjoy all of the beautiful trees decked out in their full holiday splendour, showcasing the creativity of everyone involved.

Donations are gratefully accepted at each festival location, as well as online at the Festival of Trees website.

The diabetes program at BC Children’s Hospital is comprised of a team of the best and brightest clinicians and world-renowned researchers. Discoveries made at BC Children’s have changed clinical practice and are now impacting the lives of children with diabetes and their families here and around the world. But we can’t get there without your help. Your generosity helps push research forward, and together we can create a future for families where they can thrive.

Visit one of the other five location throughout BC located in Victoria, Vancouver, Comox Valley, and two within the Okanagan.

For more information visit festivaloftreesbc.ca.

