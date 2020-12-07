Visiting hours set for socially-distanced Santa greetings

Walkers and drive-bys welcome at 2952 Severne St. in Chemainus until Dec. 20

Santa greets the public at 2952 Severne St. in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Come and do the wave with Santa.

The jolly old man himself is welcoming drive-bys and walkers to share some holiday spirit at his temporary residence at 2952 Severne St. in Chemainus until Dec. 20.

Santa will be sitting in his porch that’s beautifully decorated for the holidays to greet people in lieu of the usual public gatherings prohibited by COVID.

His perch on the porch is receiving plenty of attention even while St. Nick has to go for dialysis three times a week for kidney failure. But, don’t worry boys and girls, he’s feeling fine to continue the daily regimen.

Everyone is welcome, young and old, to enjoy good old-fashioned Christmas joy with Santa from 3:30-5 p.m. weekdays and between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

With no Santa in the usual locations because of the pandemic, this position is proving to be a big hit with the public. And that’s been the intent to make the holidays brighter, given the circumstances.

“As long as the kids get to see it, that’s OK,” said Mrs. Claus, a.k.a. wife Joan Service to Geoff.

