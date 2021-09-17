An intact wine glass covered in barnacles was found during one of the Gorge Waterway cleanups. (Photo courtesy of Rachel O’Neill)

An intact wine glass covered in barnacles was found during one of the Gorge Waterway cleanups. (Photo courtesy of Rachel O’Neill)

Volunteer-driven Gorge Waterway cleanup happens Saturday, rain or shine

Community participation helps protect habitat, maintain natural space

Volunteers are clearing trash from the water and shoreline this weekend during the annual Gorge Waterway Cleanup.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 18), the community event aims to protect habitat and delicate ecosystems through the removal of garbage and other debris.

Rachel O’Neill, manager of communications and development with the Burnside Gorge Community Association, said it gathers families, corporate groups, friends and others in a mutual cause.

“People come together to tend to our shared space,” she said, adding, “it has served as a real eye-opener for volunteers in past years who didn’t know just how much trash and debris gets left behind.”

While volunteers tend to the shoreline along the Gorge, a volunteer dive team will collect waste from the ocean floor.

There is a limited supply of boots and gloves and it is encouraged that attendees bring their own gear if possible.

Participants are asked to check in first at the volunteer tent in Selkirk Green Park, 350 Waterfront Cres. off Jutland Road. The cleanup is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon.

ALSO READ: Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary to host event, digital tools for community science

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EnvironmentGarbageOcean Protection

 

Volunteers in 2019 collect debris from the Gorge Waterway shoreline. (Photo courtesy of Rachel O’Neill)

Volunteers in 2019 collect debris from the Gorge Waterway shoreline. (Photo courtesy of Rachel O’Neill)

Previous story
Victoria firefighters take to Instagram to answer burning questions

Just Posted

John Muir Elementary School students Kallen Poirier, left, Sage Poirier and Max Yaciw enjoy reading time in the library. This fall, the school joins with Indigo Love of Reading Foundation to raise money for the library. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke school joins ‘Love of Reading’ fundraiser

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo. (Island Health photo)
Vancouver Island breaks record for COVID-19 cases

Victoria firefighters aim to answer burning questions with a new social media tool – FAQ Friday on Instagram. (Victoria Fire 730/Instagram)
Victoria firefighters take to Instagram to answer burning questions

The District of Sooke announced Thursday that fewer than 10 per cent of voters, 1,026 voters, registered opposition to the John Phillips Memorial Park plan under the alternate approval process. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke Lions Club project clears alternative approval process