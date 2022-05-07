Volunteers needed to cook up a great collector car show on Oak Bay Ave

Popular annual event draws variety of cars to the community July 24

Most car shows are hosted by clubs, leaving the Oak Bay Car Collector Festival at a bit of a disadvantage.

Without a club, organizers don’t have a bevy of members to volunteer, or be volun-told, to help.

A part of the lure is the variety of projects, ages and types of vehicles. The show is open to everything from works in progress to well-honed and preserved machines.

Extra hands are what make things run smoothly, from road closures to awards and the popular barbecue.

The barbecue itself is where they’re short numbers so far this year, said lead organizer Ken Agate.

During the show, the front lawn at municipal hall fills with tables and chairs and the aroma of meat over a fire.

“It’s like a community picnic,” Agate said. It’s almost as popular as the hundreds of cars that line the street.

Volunteers, in three-hour shifts, work the various positions and generally create a smooth operation for customers. “When you have a good crew on, it moves quickly,” Agate said, adding usually people can pick what they’d like to do.

Sirloin burgers, kept hot and moist with au jus, in Rising Star Bakery buns are on the menu alongside quality hotdogs and smokies starting at 10 a.m. and running to 3 p.m.

Historically, the annual car show attracts up to 300 unique cars, and is one of the most popular displays on Vancouver Island. The 22nd Oak Bay Collector Car Festival runs Sunday, July 24 in Oak Bay Village.

