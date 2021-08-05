Meals on Wheels and Sooke Community Gardens volunteers work together to ensure seniors in need receive low-cost, healthy meals each week. (Contributed - Ellen Desjardins)

Volunteers unite for Meals on Wheels

Community group cooks hardy meals for those in need

Ellen Desjardins | Contributed

If more proof is needed that Sooke is a volunteer hotspot, look at Meals on Wheels, which prepares and delivers more than 100 low-cost, healthy meals each week to needy residents. Observe how Sunriver Community Garden gardeners contribute bins of fresh produce to the Sooke Community Hall three times each week, where the Meals on Wheels volunteers cook up a storm.

On Aug. 3, the cooks, gardeners and drivers met at the Sunriver Community Gardens.

This year the gardens’ Grow for Sooke harvest of sweet beets, chard, kale, snow peas, cucumbers, carrots, turnips, and rhubarb is abundant. Three rows of beans climb higher than two metres. Zucchinis are reaching out of the greenhouse door. Soon there will be copious baskets of cherry tomatoes and new potatoes.

Meals on Wheels cook Bruce Hogarth explained how they skillfully manage all this produce – turning it into soups and stir-fries and freezing the excess for later.

Sooke Meals on Wheels operates with six dedicated cooks, 20 kitchen volunteers and an eager crew of drivers. The drivers deliver the tasty, nutritious three-course meals and keep an eye out for residents’ well-being.

If you are interested in finding out more about volunteering or donating to Meals on Wheels, please get in touch with Bruce Hogarth at 250-664-7222.

editor@sookenewsmirror.com
