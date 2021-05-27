Walk-a-thon raising funds for Sooke school

More than 300 students and staff will participate in Sooke Elementary School’s first-ever walk-a-thon on June 22. (Pixabay.com)

Sooke Elementary students are taking big steps to help with school fundraising.

More than 300 students and staff will participate in the parent advisory committee’s first-ever walk-a-thon on June 22.

Participants will walk up to eight kilometres during the event.

The event, of course, is slightly adjusted to meet COVID protocols with students walking in their cohorts around Sooke or the Sooke Elementary School field.

“We are excited to use funds generated from this event as our major fundraiser for the year,” said Marianne Waldemaras, the PAC president.

The PAC usually hosts a community fair every spring as its primary fundraiser of the year, but that’s not possible due to the pandemic.

Funds raised for the event will be used for student enrichment, including field trips and special events. Over the last year, the PAC has bought 30 laptop computers for the Grade 5 class and is working towards building an accessible playground.

Sponsors are still needed for this year’s walk-a-thon. For more information, please contact Marianne Waldemaras at 250-532-2851 or email sookeelementarypac@gmail.com.

