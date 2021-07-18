Walkable garden and art tour in Esquimalt to feature over 40 artists

The second annual Esquimalt Community Arts Hub art market tour returns on Aug. 7.
Featuring more than 45 artists in urban farms and gardens, the event works similar to a crawl, where participants receive a walkable map, moving from property to property to view a variety of unique art pieces along the way.
There are four different neighbourhoods lined with 30 stops, with a map that can be viewed online or printed off. The tour is meant to mimic large-scale art markets from previous years, but will continue using social distancing guidelines to keep eventgoers safe.
|The art and garden tour happening in Esquimalt on Aug. 7 will feature over 40 local artists whose works will be situated on properties around the municipality. (Esquimalt Community Arts Council)
Gillian Turner is a painter and ceramic artist who displayed her work in a Rockheights garden last year.
“The garden supported my work and provided a beautiful visual complement, but at the same time, I feel my work also supported the beauty of the garden and drew visitors to admire the natural surroundings,” she said in a release.
The COVID-friendly tour will feature similar themes this year, connecting natural landscapes with the art itself.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. For more information and a list of the gardeners and artists, visit ecah.ca/urban-arts-tour.