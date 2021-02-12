Transition Sooke is reaching out to the community on the district’s official community plan with a video project. (Pixabay photo)

Want to be an OCP video star?

Transition Sooke takes community pulse with OCP

Transition Sooke wants to reach out to residents to find out what course the community should take over the next 10 years.

The initiative is in response to the development of the District of Sooke’s new official community plan (OCP).

READ: Sooke asking for feedback on official community plan

“You could be an OCP video star,” said board member Alan Dolan.

“We have a series of short questions, and we’re asking Sooke residents of all ages to make videos of their answers. What do you like about your neighbourhood? What don’t you like? What do you think of the rate at which Sooke is growing?”

Transition Sooke will also produce some on-the-street video interviews for those who do not want to make their own videos. The videos will be highlighted on social media and used to stimulate discussions at an online town hall meeting.

The municipality last updated the OCP, a statement of objectives and policies to guide planning and land use management decisions by local governments, in 2008.

To learn more about Transition Sooke’s OCP Video Stars, please send an email to adolan@islandnet.com.

The deadline for submissions of videos is Feb. 22.

Transition Sooke is a citizen-based, volunteer, public-interest group focused on co-creating a sustainable, resilient community that meets the challenges of the climate emergency.


