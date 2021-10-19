Waste reduction week means prizes and tours in the Capital Regional District

To meet the goal of reducing waste per capita by over 50 per cent by 2030, the Capital Regional District is recognizing its 20th waste reduction week with social media prize opportunities and tours of waste management facilities.

Residents can follow the CRD’s daily social media posts on the subject of textile, electronic, plastic and food waste management throughout the week of Oct. 18 to 24 for the chance to win one of six $50 gift cards to local businesses. They can also participate in tours of the CRD landfill happening Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6.

“Reduce is the first ‘R’ in pollution prevention and is the very foundation of the CRD’s new solid waste management plan,” said Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins, who chairs the CRD’s environmental services committee, in a statement.

The CRD’s solid waste management plan aims to reduce waste per capita to 250 kilograms per year by 2030. The region’s current waste per capita is about 395 kg per year.

“Although much of our plan is focused on specific material streams and waste generators, reducing the region’s overall waste by 2030 is a big undertaking that will require every one of us to find new ways to trim down what we consume in our daily lives,” Desjardins added.

Preregistration is required for facility tours. To learn more, go to crd.bc.ca/reduce.

ALSO READ: CRD framework lays out waste reduction priorities

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Educationwaste disposal