Weekend events rolling through Great Victoria

From bike competitions to Langford’s show and shine, family-friendly fun takes over region

It’s going to be a busy weekend for events across Greater Victoria. Here are just a few of the fun things taking place this weekend.

Friday, Aug. 19

Wheeling around the velodrome

Riders young, young at heart and downright fast are gearing up to hit the track at the West Shore velodrome this weekend for the B.C. Provincial Track Championships.

The competition at West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood, happening Aug. 19 to 21, features races of various lengths for age groups from under-13 up to masters, as well as elite categories.

The weekend kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday with team sprints. Saturday’s schedule gets underway at 10:30 a.m. and includes B.C. championship events in time trial, omnium (multi-event) and the unique Keirin races, where riders follow a motorcycle around the track in single file for two laps, then sprint for two more after the motorbike peels off.

Sunday action gets underway at 9 a.m. with the flying 200, which sees riders do two-and-a-half laps of the 333-metre track and get timed on their final 200 metres, which determines seedings for that day’s provincial races in individual sprints and pursuit.

READ MORE: Speed, strategy on display at upcoming track cycling provincials in Colwood

Celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee

The Platinum Jubilee Festival will take over the grounds of Government House on Friday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. This free event is open to the whole family.

Join Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and Government House in celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee with music, refreshments and festivities.

Movies under the stars

The Free-B Film Festival continues this Friday with a showing of The Tingler and on Saturday with a showing of Journey to the Centre of the Earth.

Screenings get underway at 9 pm. at the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park. Bring your own blanket and snacks.

This free event is presented by the Victoria Film Festival, for more information, go to victoriafilmfestival.com.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Gear down with racers

Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria will roll through the region this Saturday. Races start at 7, 9, 11:30 and 11:45 a.m. from the legislature grounds with the first riders expected to cross the finish line, also on Belleville Street, in front of the Hotel Grand Pacific at 10:50 a.m. The finish line closes at 3:20 p.m.

With races ranging from 15 to 160 km, some of the riders will be traversing the region from downtown Victoria to the Saanich Peninsula and West Shore.

For more information, go to tourdevictoria.com.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Tour de Victoria takes place this Saturday, August 20 between 09:00 and 11:30. Marshals and traffic control will be on site to minimise disruption to traffic. No road closures but possible delays to traffic along the route #csaan #yyjtraffic ^ns pic.twitter.com/wNH3qIpaFf — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) August 15, 2022

Topaz skate and bike parks opening

The City of Victoria is hosting a community celebration to mark the opening of new skate and bike facilities in Topaz Park. The celebration gets underway at 9 a.m. with an all-wheels beginner session (with mentors on site) and continues until 4 p.m. with games, prizes and demonstrations by some of Canada’s top professional riders.

The 6,000-square-metre bike park features an asphalt pump track and a 3,000-metre all-wheels skate park with street and flow zones, and a skate bowl. It also features pieces by artist Germaine Koh in the form of interactive sculptures inspired by native plants that celebrate energy flows around the site from human movement, natural forces and urban systems.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Get your shine on

The City of Langford’s 10th annual Show and Shine takes place Sunday along Goldstream Avenue.

Centred under the archway on Goldstream Avenue, classic cars from 1975 or earlier will be assembled and drivers will have them looking their best, in hopes of winning a coveted award.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with participant parking open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., or until full.

Vehicle registration is available at webapps.langford.ca/ShowAndShineRegistration. While signing up is free, the Goldstream Food Bank will be onsite collecting donations.

READ MORE: Langford Show and Shine makes its return Aug. 21

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Events