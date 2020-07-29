Heather Boggs is hesitant to keep two newly gifted gnomes on her doorstep after her previous two were stolen in the middle of the night on July 16. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

West Shore business gifts woman with gnomes after midnight theft

One of stolen gnomes was a gift for completing chemotherapy

Thanks to the generosity of a local business owner, a new set of decorative gnomes welcomes guests to Heather Boggs’ home after hers were stolen from her doorstep.

“It reminds me that there’s still good people going out of their way. I now have two new gnomes to watch my house, but I feel a little uneasy to leave them outside,” said the Langford woman.

Boggs had the gnomes and a turtle figure taken from her front door at 2:24 a.m. on July 16 in the 900-block of Walfred Road.

A surveillance camera captured the incident, as a man with long hair, wearing loose-fitting clothing and sandals runs directly towards the home, grabs the items and scurries away within seconds.

She has filed a report with West Shore RCMP.

RELATED: Gnome stolen from Langford home was a gift for completing chemotherapy

One of the gnomes that was stolen was given to her after completing chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer more than four years ago.

When Michael Hanson, owner of Windsor Plywood for more than 25 years, heard about the theft, he wanted to put some good karma back into the community.

“When I heard about the theft and the fact that she got one of the gnomes as a gift for completing chemotherapy, my mind went to my 89-year-old mom,” said Hanson.

“She’s a 41-year cancer survivor. Why is it when you’re down, someone has to hit you a little harder? I’m hoping this is a reverse kick.”

Hanson enlisted a fellow employee from Windsor Plywood to drop off two gnomes that had been decorating their counters – one with a hiking stick and bag, and the other with a welcome sign.

“We don’t like seeing what’s happening, because it’s becoming more frequent. There’s only a few bad eggs and it’s not who we are on the West Shore. If you’re able to give back, go for it. Without community support, we wouldn’t be here today.”

ALSO READ: Popular octopus art stolen from Colwood neighbourhood

Heather Boggs is counting her blessings after being gifted two gnomes from a local company following hers bring stolen in the middle of the night on July 16. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Most Read