West Shore family collecting donations for women entering workforce

Megan, left, Kim and Cassandra Campbell are collecting donations for Wear 2 Start, a charity which provides professional clothing, personal hygiene products and support for women in need entering the workforce. (Courtesy of Kim Campbell)

A West Shore family is fundraising to help 52 women in need get the professional clothing and personal hygiene items needed to help them return to the workforce.

Kim Campbell and her daughters Cassandra and Megan are collecting donations for Victoria non-profit Wear 2 Start, with the goal of collecting enough donations to help one woman per week for the next year.

That means they are in need of 52 new pairs of black leggings, new or gently used professional plus-sized women’s clothing, deodorant sticks and tooth brushes, as well as at least $2,600 in cash donations.

“Earlier this year, I was doing some self-reflection since I had COVID and I was on the couch. I am turning 50 this year and kind of thinking about how fortunate I am with all of the support my family and I have had over the years,” Campbell said. “A few months later, I was talking to my parents and they reminded me how they were both raised by single moms … and I said to my daughters, it would be great if we could give back to women who need that little bit of extra help that they couldn’t get in the ’40s and ’50s.”

So they started looking into what organizations and causes are out there looking for support which fit their desire to help women in the community.

They found that perfect-fit organization in Wear 2 Start, taking inspiration from the success stories staff and clients shared with them, and started their fundraising efforts on July 8.

“We met with them and asked what they need and how we can bring the most value to them, and we set about seeing what we can do to help. We really like doing what we can for the local community, and this really seemed like a good cause.”

In addition to an online crowdfunding campaign they launched to collect cash donations, they have set up donation bins at Colwood Back to Back Chiropractic and Ginger Group salon in Victoria. The main donation event happens July 23 at Boulder House in Langford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Every little bit will help and we are super appreciative of the support we have received so far from businesses and from the community,” Campbell said.

