West Shore family searching for missing dog

Four-year-old Valentina went missing near the Olympic View Golf Club on Sept. 3. (Photo courtesy of Andrea Bailey)

A West Shore family is desperately searching for a lost member.

Valentina, a four-year-old golden retriever went missing on Thursday, Sept. 3, near the Olympic View Golf Club.

She was wearing a pink collar with a 15-foot-long black lead, which the family is concerned may cause the dog to get caught up.

There have been a few sightings of the pup but searchers are asking the public not to call out to the dog as she tends to bolt.

Valentina was last seen in the area south of Latoria Road off Happy Valley Road, between Klahanie Drive and Wild Ridge Way, heading east towards the forested area.

Anyone who spots Valentina is asked to contact ROAM (reuniting Owners with Animals Missing).

