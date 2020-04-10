West Shore first responders salute health care staff at Victoria General Hospital

Students and first responders support those on the frontline against COVID-19

Children hand out cards April 10 to in support of health care workers at Victoria General Hospital on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19. (Michelle Cabana/News Staff)

West Shore first responders and students from across the region paraded to Victoria General Hospital the morning of April 10 in a show of support for health care workers.

As O’ Canada rang out Friday morning, fire trucks, RCMP cruisers and more drove through the emergency room parking area in a salute to health care workers.

“I’ts very touching because it’s about being appreciated and to know that community knows how dangerous this is. This thank you from the kids … things like this make it all worthwhile,” said one respiratory therapist after receiving a card crafted by local youth.

First responders across Greater Victoria have shown support at both Victoria General Hospital and Royal Jubilee Hospital in a show of support amid the pandemic.



First responders on the West Shore gather April 10 to parade past Victoria General Hospital in a show of support for health care workers on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19. (Michelle Cabana/News Staff)

