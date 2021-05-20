Belmont Secondary 2020 graduates Jasmyn Loo, Jacklyn Halaburda, Ashley Bilach and Isabella Wheaton show off their graduation caps after their pandemic-friendly graduation ceremony. (Black Press Media file photo)

Belmont Secondary 2020 graduates Jasmyn Loo, Jacklyn Halaburda, Ashley Bilach and Isabella Wheaton show off their graduation caps after their pandemic-friendly graduation ceremony. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore grads, help us celebrate you this June

West Shore grads to be featured in special publication

Calling all 2021 grads from Royal Bay and Belmont secondary schools.

COVID-19 has once again changed the way you will be celebrated this year, so the Goldstream Gazette wants to make sure you and your families have a special keepsake to recognize all the hard work it took to get this far.

Submit a photo, your name and school, and you will be placed in our Grad Party Feature on June 30 for free!

A keepsake for years to come, be the centre of attention as our community celebrates all our 2021 grads on the West Shore.

Share your submission by emailing publisher@goldstreamgazette.com before the deadline of June 18 at 5 p.m. An additional message can be added up to 25 characters should family or grads want to add more than just their photo.

Local businesses will also send a support message to all of our grads, honouring the achievements they’ve made.

READ MORE: Class of 2020 Grad Feature

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum
Next story
Oak Bay council clears years-old reports from in-camera meetings

Just Posted

Belmont Secondary 2020 graduates Jasmyn Loo, Jacklyn Halaburda, Ashley Bilach and Isabella Wheaton show off their graduation caps after their pandemic-friendly graduation ceremony. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore grads, help us celebrate you this June

West Shore grads to be featured in special publication

Fire Chief Darren Hughes, right, pulls the old Fireman’s Park sign off ahead of the park’s name change. The new sign for Firefighter’s Park is coming. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
Oak Bay council clears years-old reports from in-camera meetings

Old news on tap at May 10 council meeting

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

West Shore RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media File Photo)
UPDATE: Lia Barker found safe

The 15-year-old Colwood girl was the subject of a May 18 missing person alert

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 18
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

The new Island Class ferry destined for the Campbell River-Quadra Island route will be travelling to North America from Romania under its own power. Photo supplied by BC Ferries
VIDEO: New B.C. ferry for Campbell River-to-Quadra run on its way across the Atlantic

First of the Island Class ferries to make the transatlantic journey on its own

Food trucks like Molly’s British Fish and Chips have been a part of the mix during long weekends at Esquimalt Lagoon in past, and will be again over the Victoria Day weekend. (Photo by Shane Deringer)
POLL: Will food trucks figure into your May long weekend plans?

The prevalence of food trucks in Greater Victoria has sent takeout cuisine… Continue reading

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

Vessels participate in a mock oil spill exercise Wednesday, May 19, off Galiano Island. (Photo courtesy James MacDonald/Western Canada Marine Response)
Spill response team ‘cleans up’ mock oil spill in the Gulf Islands

Western Canada Marine Response says exercise part of Transport Canada certification program

Most Read