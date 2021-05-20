West Shore grads, help us celebrate you this June

Belmont Secondary 2020 graduates Jasmyn Loo, Jacklyn Halaburda, Ashley Bilach and Isabella Wheaton show off their graduation caps after their pandemic-friendly graduation ceremony. (Black Press Media file photo)

Calling all 2021 grads from Royal Bay and Belmont secondary schools.

COVID-19 has once again changed the way you will be celebrated this year, so the Goldstream Gazette wants to make sure you and your families have a special keepsake to recognize all the hard work it took to get this far.

Submit a photo, your name and school, and you will be placed in our Grad Party Feature on June 30 for free!

A keepsake for years to come, be the centre of attention as our community celebrates all our 2021 grads on the West Shore.

Share your submission by emailing publisher@goldstreamgazette.com before the deadline of June 18 at 5 p.m. An additional message can be added up to 25 characters should family or grads want to add more than just their photo.

Local businesses will also send a support message to all of our grads, honouring the achievements they’ve made.

