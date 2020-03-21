(back row, left) Lion’s Pride Gymnasts Jayah Niedoba, Jade Kosmuk, Tonique Halliman, Addy Lynn, Alanna Hryculk, (front row, left) Briar Fokkema, Mataeya Pineda, Ava-Marie Jaeger, Eliana Gibbs and Jasmine Robertson took home 10 gold medals as a team. Unfortunately, their season has been cancelled due to COVID-19 fears. (Courtesy of Mel Halliman)

West Shore gymnasts nab 10 golds in B.C. competition before season ended indefinitely

All future competitions are postponed until further notice

Though the gymnastics season has been forced to close, a group of West Shore girls were able to nab 10 gold medals at the 2020 Surrey Invitationals in early March.

“The girls were so proud of themselves as they put so much work into training,” said Mel Halliman, mother of 11-year-old Tonique, who is part of Lions Pride Gymnastics. “It’s very exciting to see them support each other cause they are a tight group.”

Ava-Marie Jaeger, 9, and 11 year-olds Jade Kosmuk and Mataeya Pineda all claimed gold on the beam. Tonique Halliman, 9, Addy Lynn, 10, and Alanna Hrycuik, 11 all nabbed gold in vault. Jayaj Nieboda, 11 and Alanna Hrycuik, 11, took home gold in floor.

When it comes to AAs (all around collective points for beams, floor, vault and bars), Lynn and Jaeger earned the gold.

With the spread of COVID-19 fears, future competitions have been postponed until further notice.

“The girls are down, but they’re going to continue training at home to stay as fit as they can,” said Halliman. “We’re hoping we can bounce back from this.”

READ MORE: Victoria Clipper stops sailings through April 30

ALSO READ: People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gymnastics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quilters invite Greater Victoria residents to add colour to their neighbourhoods in dark times

Just Posted

West Shore gymnasts nab 10 golds in B.C. competition before season ended indefinitely

All future competitions are postponed until further notice

Victoria Sexual Assault Centre remains open for survivors through COVID-19 pandemic

Times of crisis can lead to increase in domestic violence, board of director member says

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

Greater Victoria business owner pays for lunches, blankets at Our Place in dire times

Shell operator Sweetpal Chauhan hopes to inspire others to help amidst COVID-19 worries

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Canadian coronavirus afternoon update: B.C. death toll rises, spas and other businesses ordered closed

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Cowichan Valley strata using yellow caution tape to tie neighbourhood together during crisis

A simple but effective solution to helping each other despite social distancing

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Most Read