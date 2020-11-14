West Shore Parks and Rec surveys youth ahead of 2021 programs

West Shore Parks and Rec is asking the public to complete a survey to determine what youth programs they will re-introduce in January 2021. (Black Press Media file)

West Shore Parks and Recreation wants to know what kinds of after school activities families seek.

The recreation centre, located along Island Highway in Colwood, is surveying residents on what programs they want to see as they begin their rollout of youth programs in January 2021.

Due to the pandemic, West Shore Parks and Rec cancelled a number of programs and changed the way they lead programs. The survey will ask youth if they prefer online, in-person, or a combination of both for free and low-cost activities.

READ MORE: West Shore pool stays closed for 2020

As they cannot offer drop-in programs due to contact tracing and safety protocols, they are asking the public to rank what focuses are most important to them, including art, technology, active outdoor, leadership and LGBTQ2S programs.

They hope to find out if there are any barriers that prevent youth from attending programs and encourage any other suggestions, comments or feedback on ideas for future programs. The survey also asks how often West Shore youth would be interesting in attending and what times work best for them.

The survey closes Friday, Nov. 20 and is open to kids ages 8 through 19, or parents and guardians of youth.

Complete the survey at bit.ly/wspryouthsurvey.

