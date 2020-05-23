West Shore photographer offers free grad photos for class of 2020

Kirsten Young is offering free grad photos for 2020 graduates, whether it be a small gathering or formal photo shoot. There’s one rule: it has to take place outside. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

When Kirsten Young heard that graduation was cancelled for Sooke School District students, she immediately thought about her daughter.

“My daughter is so disappointed that she won’t get her Grade 8 grad and I can’t imagine what it must be like for the Grade 12’s,” said Young.

As a photographer with 30 years of experience, the Colwood mom knew she had to spin a positive outlook from a bad situation. She’s offering any Grade 12 students that are attending Royal Bay and Belmont Secondary a chance to have their photos taken free of charge.

Until the end of July, Young is offering her time, gas and skills to anyone that has missed out on their chance to experience a standard high school graduation – from small grad parties to formal photo shoots with friends.

“It has to be outside,” noted Young. “I’ll be keeping my space to stay safe during the pandemic.”

She followed those same guidelines when working on From the Curb, a project in which she photographed over 80 families on their doorsteps in the first month of the pandemic.

With the grad project, she’s already booked for most Saturdays – now, she’s looking for extra help.

“This is a chance for aspiring photographers to get their name out there,” said Young. “I’m planning to be pretty busy and I can always use a couple more cameras at the events.”

Those interested in booking a session can contact Young through her Facebook page, Kirsten Young Photography.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusPhotographySD62