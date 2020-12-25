West Shore RCMP shares Christmas with those in need

Donations piled so high, some went to a second cause

Christmas arrives on schedule after all for a West Shore family.

When the West Shore RCMP came across a family that could use a helping hand this holiday season, staff and officers at the detachment decided to provide food for Christmas dinner and gifts for the family’s children, explained Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP.

“The response was so great that we wound up with more gifts than family members, so we donated the rest of the gifts to the Ministry of Children and Family Development to distribute them to children in need in our community,” Saggar said. “Being able to give back to our community means so much to us.

“Have a safe and happy holiday season from everyone at the West Shore RCMP.”

