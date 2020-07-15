Western Speedway holding fundraiser for woman injured in fall from horse

View Royal’s Meghan Mrozinski is recovering after a brutal fall from her horse in late June that left her with a spinal cord injury. Her GoFundMe page has already raised over $25,000 for recovery funds. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

The Western Speedway is hosting a bottle fundraiser after one of their own suffered a broken back.

Meghan Mrozinski was thrown off her horse on June 28. But the mishap that might often result only with a dusting off and a few bruises instead required an airlift to Vancouver for emergency surgery on her spinal cord.

“She had no feeling in her legs and wasn’t able to move,” said Moira McCollom, her mother. She was diagnosed with an “incomplete” spinal cord injury, which means that there is hope for a partial or close to full recovery.

According to her GoFundMe page, surgeons repaired the View Royal woman’s T12 vertebrae and placed rods and pins in her back. Her recovery fund has since brought in over $25,000 to help with travel for her family, including her husband Richard Milne and their two-year-old son Hudson.

“I cried tears of joy knowing that she is going to walk one day,” said McCollom. “It’s going to be a long time before she starts working again as a mechanic, but she’s determined to get back to her son as soon as she can. They’ve already been separated for three weeks.”

READ MORE: Community rallies around young Langford soccer player with cancer

The rehabilitation process started in early July and Mrozinski is now able to wiggle her toes and feel her legs at G.F. Strong Centre in Vancouver. Unfortunately, she is still unable to move her major muscles as of mid-July.

Western Speedway has close ties with the family, as the 27-year-old used to race on the tracks since the age of 16. She has since stepped back from racing after having her son. The Speedway will be accepting bottles at 2207 Millstream Rd on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All funds will go directly to Mrozinski’s recovery fund, which includes travel for family to Vancouver, support for Hudson’s daycare and enough to help the family stay afloat while on one income. Those interested in donating but can’t attend the drop-by event are encouraged to contact their Facebook event page to organize a pick-up date.

ALSO READ: Sooke mom launches GoFundMe campaign to get medical treatment for son

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

fundraiserWestern Speedway