What’s Happening in Sooke this Weekend?

Looking for something fun to do in the Sooke Region? We’ve got you covered.

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning presents a free Wild Wise Sooke learning session on birds this Tuesday (Oct. 12). The classes is conducted online through Zoom. (Pixabay.com)

ART GALLERY – The Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council presents Ritual for Remembering Show with dl clay and Tatjana Darling until Oct. 17. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 6596 Sooke Rd.

Details: sookearts.com

FARMERS MARKET – The final Sooke Country Market of the year is Saturday (Oct. 9) at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

DANCE – Sooke Legion presents Love Cats as its cover band on Saturday (Nov. 9). The music starts at 8 p.m.

Details: Facebook-Royal Canadian Legion 54

EDUCATION – Sooke Region Lifelong Learning presents a free Wild Wise Sooke learning session on birds this Tuesday (Oct. 12). The classes is conducted online through Zoom.

Details: sookeregionchn.org/sooke-region-lifelong-learning

CRAFTING – Set aside some time to work on a few arts and crafts projects with the kids. Whether it’s learning how to sew, making a birdhouse, or some watercolour paintings, this is a fun way to spend your time together during the weekend with some indoor activities.

PET ACTIVITIES – Take your pet for a nice hike at a local nature trail, or bring them along on a walk at the dog park. It’s a great way to ensure that your pet gets proper exercise and socialization with other humans and animals. It’s a great way to ensure that your pet gets adequate training and socialization with other humans and animals.

DINNER – Invite some of your friends over for a dinner party. If you love to cook, have them come over and help you make a few delicious dishes together. You can serve a glass of wine and play some music as you cook and enjoy your meal together.

•••

Do you have an item for What's On This Weekend? Email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

