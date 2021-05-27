From Ford Mustangs to souped-up Chevys, you can view them all at the Sooke Cars and Coffee every Saturday night at the A&W parking lot in Sooke. (Pixabay.com)

From Ford Mustangs to souped-up Chevys, you can view them all at the Sooke Cars and Coffee every Saturday night at the A&W parking lot in Sooke. (Pixabay.com)

What’s On This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

TRIVIA NIGHT – The Sooke Region Museum hosts the All Sooke Trivia online game Thursday at 7 p.m.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.ca

ART SHOW – The Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council presents Heads in the Clouds. The gallery and gift shop is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: sookearts.com

CAR SHOW – Sooke Cars and Coffee is held at the A&W parking lot every Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

Details: Email classicsincanada@shaw.ca

FARMERS MARKET – The Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

NIGHT MARKET – The Sooke Night Market returns for its sixth season on Thursday (June 3). On the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum, the market is open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

•••

