Classic cars of all makes and models are on display during Sooke Cars and Coffee show every Saturday night at the A&W Parking lot on Highway 14 in Sooke. (Pixabay.com)

What’s On This Weekend in Sooke?

Looking for something fun to do? We’ve got you covered.

NIGHT MARKET – The Sooke Night Market is every Thursday. On the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum, the market is open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

FARMERS MARKET – The Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

CAR SHOW – Sooke Cars and Coffee is held at the A&W parking lot every Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

Details: Email classicsincanada@shaw.ca

SUNDAY MARKET – The Shirley Country Market is Sunday on the grounds of the Shirley Community Hall. The market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: shirleycommunity.ca/country-market.html

ART GALLERY – Sooke Photo Club Show until Aug. 22 at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council, 6596 Sooke Rd. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: sookearts.com

ADULT SOCCER – Adult soccer drop-in every Wednesday at Fred Milne Turf, 7 p.m.

Details: Email pmckay642@gmail.com

GARDENING – The Sooke Region Museum will host an exhibit to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sooke Garden Club until Sept. 30.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

•••

Do you have an item for What’s On This Weekend? Email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

