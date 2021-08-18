What’s On This Weekend in Sooke?

Looking for something fun to do? We’ve got you covered.

Classic cars of all makes and models are on display during Sooke Cars and Coffee show every Saturday night at the A&W Parking lot on Highway 14 in Sooke. (Pixabay.com)

NIGHT MARKET – The Sooke Night Market is every Thursday. On the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum, the market is open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

FARMERS MARKET – The Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

CAR SHOW – Sooke Cars and Coffee is held at the A&W parking lot every Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

Details: Email classicsincanada@shaw.ca

SUNDAY MARKET – The Shirley Country Market is Sunday on the grounds of the Shirley Community Hall. The market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: shirleycommunity.ca/country-market.html

ART GALLERY – Sooke Photo Club Show until Aug. 22 at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council, 6596 Sooke Rd. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: sookearts.com

ADULT SOCCER – Adult soccer drop-in every Wednesday at Fred Milne Turf, 7 p.m.

Details: Email pmckay642@gmail.com

GARDENING – The Sooke Region Museum will host an exhibit to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sooke Garden Club until Sept. 30.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

Do you have an item for What’s On This Weekend? Email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

