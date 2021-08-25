What’s On This Weekend in Sooke?

Looking for something fun to do? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do in the Sooke Region? We’ve got you covered.

NIGHT MARKET – The Sooke Night Market is every Thursday. On the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum, the market is open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

FARMERS MARKET – The Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

CAR SHOW – Sooke Cars and Coffee is held at the A&W parking lot every Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

Details: Email classicsincanada@shaw.ca

LITERARY FESTIVAL – A Festival of Authors and Readers is set for Saturday (Vancouver Island Regional Library) and Sunday (Sooke Region Museum). The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on both days. The festival provides writing practice for all levels of writers and readings by local authors.

Details: sookewriters.com

SUNDAY MARKET – The Shirley Country Market is Sunday on the grounds of the Shirley Community Hall. The market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: shirleycommunity.ca/country-market.html

MUSIC – The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra returns to live, in-person music as it prepares for the annual Philharmonic Fling! concert on Sunday at Ed Macgregor Park this Sunday. Showtime is 2:30 p.m.

Details: sookephil.ca

ART GALLERY – Plein Air Show with Sooke Fine Arts Society and Sooke Arts Council at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council, 6596 Sooke Rd. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: sookearts.com

GARDENING – The Sooke Region Museum will host an exhibit to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sooke Garden Club until Sept. 30.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

•••

