What’s On This Weekend In Sooke

Looking for something fun to do in the Sooke Region? We’ve got you covered.

FESTIVAL – The sixth annual Sooke Apple Festival is celebrated on Sunday (Sept. 26) at Sunriver Community Gardens. The festival celebrates all things apples, including apple sales, kids’ activities, apple pressing, and pie auction.

Details: Email info@sookefoodchi.ca

ART GALLERY – The Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council presents Falling for Colour member show until Oct. 5. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 6596 Sooke Rd.

Details: sookearts.com

MUSEUM – The Sooke Region Museum hosts an exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sooke Garden Club until Sept. 30.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

FARMERS MARKET – The Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

CRAFTING – Set aside some time to work on a few arts and crafts projects with the kids. Whether it’s learning how to sew, making a birdhouse, or some watercolour paintings, this is a fun way to spend your time together during the weekend with some indoor activities.

PET ACTIVITIES – Take your pet for a nice hike at a local nature trail, or bring them along on a walk at the dog park. It's a great way to ensure that your pet gets proper exercise and socialization with other humans and animals.

DINNER – Invite some of your friends over for a dinner party. If you love to cook, have them come over and help you make a few delicious dishes together. You can serve a glass of wine and play some music as you cook and enjoy your meal together.

•••

editor@sookenewsmirror.com

