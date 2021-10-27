(File - Metro Creative)

What’s On This Weekend In Sooke

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

MOVIE NIGHT – Harmony Project Sooke presents Drive-In Movie Night featuring Casper at SEAPARC parking lot on Saturday (Oct. 30). Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is by advance booking and donation.

Details: www.harmonyprojectsooke.ca/news/

MUSIC – Sooke Philharmonic presents Together Again on Sunday (Oct. 31) at Sooke Community Hall. The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $25/$20.

Details: sookephil.ca

HALLOWEEN BONFIRE – Otter Point Fire Department’s annual Halloween Bonfire is on Sunday (Oct. 31) at Camp Barnard on Young Lake Road. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. The event includes a bonfire, fireworks and treats for children. Free.

Details: otterpointfire.bc.ca

EDUCATION – Sooke Region Lifelong Learning presents Herbs for the Nervous System on Tuesday (Nov. 2 and 9). The class is conducted online through Zoom. Free.

Details: sookeregionchn.org/sooke-region-lifelong-learning

ART GALLERY – The Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council presents Time to Reflect until Nov. 21. The Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6596 Sooke Rd. Free.

Details: sookearts.com

•••

Do you have an item for What’s On This Weekend? Email editor@sookenewsmirror.com or telephone 250-642-5752.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

community calendarSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Teach children and teens healthy habits

Just Posted

Shipping containers from the MV Zim Kingston are seen after they spilled from a ship west of Neah Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Count update lists 106 containers lost at sea from MV Zim Kingston

Former Saanich teacher and Boys and Girls Club leader Travis Mitchell was issued an 18-month conditional sentence for possession of child pornography on Oct. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former Saanich teacher, kids club leader sentenced for child pornography possession

Students at Monterey Middle School may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 recently, according to Island Health. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cases hit another 3 Greater Victoria schools

Langford Mayor Stew Young spoke at the unveiling of the Spirit Loop tourism marketing initiative on Oct. 26. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Spirit Loop aims to boost tourism throughout western communities