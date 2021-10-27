What’s On This Weekend In Sooke

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

MOVIE NIGHT – Harmony Project Sooke presents Drive-In Movie Night featuring Casper at SEAPARC parking lot on Saturday (Oct. 30). Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is by advance booking and donation.

Details: www.harmonyprojectsooke.ca/news/

MUSIC – Sooke Philharmonic presents Together Again on Sunday (Oct. 31) at Sooke Community Hall. The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $25/$20.

Details: sookephil.ca

HALLOWEEN BONFIRE – Otter Point Fire Department’s annual Halloween Bonfire is on Sunday (Oct. 31) at Camp Barnard on Young Lake Road. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. The event includes a bonfire, fireworks and treats for children. Free.

Details: otterpointfire.bc.ca

EDUCATION – Sooke Region Lifelong Learning presents Herbs for the Nervous System on Tuesday (Nov. 2 and 9). The class is conducted online through Zoom. Free.

Details: sookeregionchn.org/sooke-region-lifelong-learning

ART GALLERY – The Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council presents Time to Reflect until Nov. 21. The Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6596 Sooke Rd. Free.

Details: sookearts.com

Do you have an item for What's On This Weekend? Email editor@sookenewsmirror.com or telephone 250-642-5752.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

