What’s on this weekend in Sooke

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

1. ANTI-RACIST WORKSHOP – Presented by Sooke Parents Education Advisory Council and Moms Against Racism on Thursday (Feb. 25). The workshop is presented online.

Details: eventbrite.ca/e/135450264387

2. SOOKE SEEDY SATURDAY – This year, due to COVID-19 returns, Seedy Saturday (Feb. 27) is going virtual. It offers a day of free gardening advice and, of course, seeds.

Details: seeds.ca

3. ART SHOW – The Gallery by Sooke Arts Council presents an art show and sale to the Edge of Abstraction until March 21. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 6596 Sooke Rd.

Details: sookearts.com

4. VIRTUAL STORYTIME – The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Friday morning. Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Details: virl.bc.ca

5. HEAD TO THE MUSEUM – Though many museums are closed due to the pandemic, the Sooke Region Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be ready to be intrigued by the artifacts and exhibits and to have a few thoughtful conversations.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.ca



community calendar