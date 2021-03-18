What’s on this weekend in Sooke

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

The Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffeehouse on Saturday (March 20), beginning at 7 p.m.. (Pixabay photo)

MUSIC – The Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffeehouse on Saturday (March 20). This month’s featured performer is folk and blues singer Burke Rosen. The music begins at 7 p.m. To register for the online event, please email sookefolkmusic@gmail.com.

Details: sookefolkmusicsocieyty.com

GARDENING – Pamela Dangelmaier and Elke Wehinger from Botanus are the guest speakers at the March 24 meeting of the Sooke Garden Club. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Details: sookegc@gmail.com

ADULT LEARNING – Sooke Region Lifelong Learning continues the Sooke 2020 to 2030 series, with Sam Webb and Yvonne Court leading a discussion on nature. The meet-up is on Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m on Tuesday (March 23).

Details: www.sookeregionchn.org/sooke-region-lifelong-learning

ART – The Gallery by Sooke Art Council presents the art show and sale Edge of Abstraction until Sunday (March 21). The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 6596 Sooke Rd.

Details: sookearts.com

STORYTIME – The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Friday morning. Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Details: virl.bc.ca



