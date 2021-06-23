What’s On This Weekend in Sooke

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Sooke artist Megan Evans presents her Vibrant Visions Show until Sunday at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council. (Pixabay.com)

NIGHT MARKET – The Sooke Night Market is every Thursday. On the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum, the market is open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

VIRTUAL TOWN HALL – Transition Sooke will host the virtual Town Hall meeting: To Grow or Not to Grow: Developing a Liveable Sooke in a Climate Emergency on Saturday (June 26) from 10 a.m. to noon.

Details: Email sooketransition@gmail.com.

FARMERS MARKET – The Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

CAR SHOW – Sooke Cars and Coffee is held at the A&W parking lot every Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

Details: Email classicsincanada@shaw.ca

SUNDAY MARKET – The Shirley Country Market is this Sunday on the grounds of the Shirley Community Hall. The market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: shirleycommunity.ca

GARDEN SHOW – The last video release of the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra’s Virtual Secret Garden Tour is on Sunday. The series features a series of three videos featuring gardens from East Sooke to Sooke. Admission is free.

Details: sookesecretgardens.com

ART SHOW – Artist Megan Evans presents her Vibrant Visions Show until Sunday at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council, 6596 Sooke Rd. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: sookearts.com

DANCE – A round dance demonstration is planned on Canada Day (July 1) at Ed Macgregor Park from noon to 3 p.m.

Details: dmfry2@shaw.ca

ADULT SOCCER – Adult soccer drop-in every Wednesday at Fred Milne Turf, 7 p.m.

Details: pmckay642@gmail.com



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

