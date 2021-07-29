What’s on this Weekend in Sooke

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

ART SHOW – The Sooke Fine Arts Show is presented online until Aug. 2, featuring artist demonstrations, talks, auctions and more.

Details: sookefinearts.com

NIGHT MARKET – The Sooke Night Market is every Thursday. On the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum, the market is open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

FARMERS MARKET – The Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

CAR SHOW – Sooke Cars and Coffee is held at the A&W parking lot every Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

Details: Email classicsincanada@shaw.ca

SUNDAY MARKET – The Shirley Country Market is Sunday on the grounds of the Shirley Community Hall. The market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: shirleycommunity.ca/country-market.html

ART GALLERY – Sooke Fine Arts Award Winners Show until Aug. 8 at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council, 6596 Sooke Rd. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: sookearts.com

ADULT SOCCER – Adult soccer drop-in every Wednesday at Fred Milne Turf, 7 p.m.

Details: pmckay642@gmail.com

