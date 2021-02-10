(Pixabay)

What’s on this weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

1. VALENTINE’S DAY – Whether you and your significant other have been together for years or just a little while, it’s been said that the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift is time spent together. These Valentine’s Day ideas will put you in a romantic mood: stroll along Whiffin Spit, enjoy breakfast in bed, or share a romantic night together.

Details: victoriatrails.com

2. FAMILY DAY – Monday is Family Day and we’ve come up with some free activities you can do with your family. So, in no particular order – get outside, play a board game, bake, take family pictures, have a campout or PJ day, or do some arts and crafts.

Details: sooke.org/parks/

3. ART SHOW – The Gallery by Sooke Arts Council presents Mélange, an art show and sale by Francine Boucher, until Feb. 21. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and located at 6596 Sooke Rd.

Details: sookearts.com

4. HEAD TO THE MUSEUM – Though many museums are closed due to the pandemic, the Sooke Region Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be ready to be intrigued by the artifacts and exhibits, and to have a few thoughtful conversations.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.ca

5. VIRTUAL STORYTIME – The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Friday morning. Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Details: virl.bc.ca


calendarSooke

