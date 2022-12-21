Who’s open and closed over the holidays

Here’s a look at what’s open and what isn’t so you can avoid running around in a panic on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Shopper’s Drug Mart in Sooke is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, which is a blessing for those last-minute shoppers who just found out Aunt Wilma will be joining the family for dinner after all. Those needing medicinal therapy after an evening of too much revelry the night before can drop by on New Year’s Day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to find a cure for whatever ails them.

Pharmasave Sooke will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day to allow staff to spend time with their families.

Village Food Markets is closed Christmas Day, and open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Hours for Dec. 23 and 24 are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day (Dec. 26).

Western Foods is also closed on Christmas Day. Holiday hours include Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec 27-30 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Dec. 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are also open on New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEAPARC Leisure Centre is closing early at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, and will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26. It’s open New Year’s Eve until 5:30 p.m., and closed on Jan. 1. Visit seaparc.ca for more information on programs and upcoming events.

The Sooke RCMP detachment’s office will be closed on both days as per usual practice because those days fall on the weekend this year. If you need urgent assistance, call 911.

READ: Gift card scam catching B.C. holiday shoppers off guard



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas holidaySooke