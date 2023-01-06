Wild ARC wants Greater Victoria peanut butter fans to divert glass jars from the blue box

‘They’re glass and metal, we can keep them clean and sanitized between uses’

These wide-mouthed Adams Peanut Butter jars are used for storing formula, fluids and food, helping staff and volunteers keep hungry bellies full at the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin. (Wild ARC/Facebook)

Squirrels don’t need your nuts, but their healers will gladly take your peanut butter jars.

Feeding wildlife is both illegal and a bad idea, as wild animals have specific dietary needs and, for example, peanuts aren’t good for the wild squirrel.

A couple of specific types of peanut butter jars, though, are a hot commodity at the animal rehab centre in Metchosin.

The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre is calling on residents to divert their Adams Peanut Butter jars from the blue bin to be reused for ailing wildlife.

The wide-mouthed jars are used for storing formula, fluids and food, helping staff and volunteers keep hungry bellies full.

They’re in most need of specifically the 16oz and 36oz jars with metal lids.

“The Adams Peanut Butter jars are our favourite ones as the lid screws on tightly and as they’re glass and metal, we can keep them clean and sanitized between uses,” the agency explained.

Wild ARC, the only wildlife rehab on the south Island, is open 365 days a year to help sick, injured and orphaned wild animals.

Staff and volunteers treated 2,459 animals from across the region last year.

