A woman on her horse along Second Avenue in Qualicum Beach on Tuesday, April 21. (Carol Michayluk photo)

Woman, horse enjoy a neigh-bourhood stroll down the streets of Qualicum Beach

Empty streets offer chance for alternative transportation

There was some horsing around spotted in Qualicum Beach early Tuesday morning.

An unknown lady was seen with her horse casually trotting down Second Avenue, enjoying the carless road. Observers said she was careful enough to follows the rules of the road as she reined in her horse by a stop sign at the Second Avenue and Beach Road intersection.

READ MORE: Parksville man parks horse during liquor store pit stop

The incident was photographed by resident Caroly Michayluk.

“I don’t know who the rider was but it put a smile on my face,” said Michayluk. “I think the horse rider stopped by French Press first to pick up a coffee then did her saunter around town.”

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

qualicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Virtual Volunteering’ touted during National Volunteer Week (April 19-25)

Just Posted

Guide dogs not taught social distancing, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

Sooke Harbour House up for sale

One of Sooke’s most well-known resorts is up for grabs, likely for… Continue reading

Metchosin neighbours host musical tribute on bridge where memorial was held last summer

Neighbours of Martin Payne came together again to enjoy music and laughter in the community

Two Second World War rifles stolen during break-in at Langford legion

The West Shore RCMP is investigating

Driver ‘sheered telephone pole in half’ in rural Saanich crash, escapes with minor injuries

Police say it’s a ‘miracle’ the driver’s injuries weren’t more serious

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Woman, horse enjoy a neigh-bourhood stroll down the streets of Qualicum Beach

Empty streets offer chance for alternative transportation

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Musician from Vancouver Island goes viral with banana-cutting TikTok

Arthur Fabbro, stage name Loveclub, gains international attention with social media video

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’

Island youths create film asking their generation to stay home

Filmmakers liken pandemic to world wars as ‘generation defining’

‘Virtual Volunteering’ touted during National Volunteer Week (April 19-25)

Volunteer BC celebrated its 40th anniversary last year

Most Read